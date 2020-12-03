11-year-old boy dies after shooting during school Zoom lesson in California

Matt Mathers
·1 min read
Deputies arrive near the scene on Sterling Street, Woodbridge (San Joaquin County Sheriff&#39;s Office)
Deputies arrive near the scene on Sterling Street, Woodbridge (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

An 11-year-old California boy has died after reportedly shooting himself during an online school lesson, authorities have confirmed.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it received several calls at around 11am on Wednesday reporting that a person had been shot.

Deputies responded to an address on Sterling Street, Woodbridge, about 34 miles south of Sacramento.

After Arriving at the property, officers found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died as a result of his injuries. It was not immediately clear where the deceased got the weapon.

"We are deeply saddened to report that based on the preliminary findings, an 11-year-old student from Woodbridge Elementary School has passed away due to injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The deceased had been taking part in a virtual Zoom lesson due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, local media outlet KOVR reported.

His sister had been studying in another room of the property and alerted police to the shooting, the outlet added.

A spokesperson for Lodi Unified School District, which oversees Woodbridge Elementary, said: "We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a gunshot wound.

"Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy. We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or you can chat online here.

