11-year-old boy found dead in first block of West Market Street, York: coroner

An 11-year-old boy has died from an apparent shooting in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The coroner's office responded at 10:15 Sunday evening for a reported shooting in the first block of West Market Street, a news release states.

The child was found unresponsive from an apparent shooting, possibly self-inflicted.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital to determine the cause and manner of death.

York City Police are investigating.

Check back later as this a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Boy, 11, found dead in first block of West Market Street, York, Pa.