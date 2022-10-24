11-year-old boy goes missing again almost a year after he disappeared and was found

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
Jonathan Perez, 11, has gone missing a second time nearly a year after he went missing and was later found (Screengrab/Facebook)
An 11-year-old boy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who went missing last year and was found has gone missing again, according to police.

Jonathan Perez, 11, was last seen near 66th and Carmen around 3pm on 23 October. Milwaukee Police have put out a call to the public for assistance finding the missing boy.

The boy also disappeared last year around the same time — on 30 October — according to police. Jonathan disappeared from the same area and was reported missing. The then-10-year-old was later found by police, according to WISN.

Police did not release further details about his whereabouts or discovery at that time.

Jonathan is described as 4 feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 84 pounds. He has a light build with medium-length hair and brown eyes.

WISN reports he was last seen wearing a colorful Looney Tunes lightweight jacket, a white shirt, shorts and flip-flops. He was reportedly last seen around 3pm on 23 October near 66th and Carmen, the same area he disappeared from a year prior.

Law enforcement has designated Jonathan as "critically missing," meaning he is vulnerable or at risk.

Another young girl from Milwaukee, Akia Hair, was also reported as critically missing two months ago. Police are still searching for her.

Akia was last seen on 16 August near 24th and Roosevelt. She was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and purple and pink croc shoes.

She is described as a Black female standing at 5 feet 6-inches, weighing approximately 100 pounds, and with blue-dyed hair and brown eyes, according to CBS58. Police have also asked for the public’s help finding Akia and to contact Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 with information.

