11-year-old boy missing in Milwaukee; police ask for public's help

Milwaukee police are requesting help finding an 11-year-old boy last seen near 4000 N. 24th St. early Saturday morning.

McKinley Gore is about 5-feet-3-inches and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with stripes down the side and white Jordan high tops, according to police.

The hooded sweatshirt is patterned with the Nike logo.

He was last seen at around 1:20 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Gore is classified as "critical missing." A person who has been reported missing and meets any of the following criteria is considered critical:

Has a physical, mental, or cognitive disability (dementia, Alzheimer’s), drug dependency or another condition that is dangerous to themselves or others.

Has a health condition that requires life-saving medication and does not have that medication available.

Is missing in a disaster, such as a tornado or fire, but is not confirmed to be dead.

Is age 11 or younger.

Is under age 18 and has their own minor child in their custody.

Is suicidal.

Is a military veteran.

Police have reasonable suspicion the disappearance is not voluntary and/or the person is the victim of foul play.

