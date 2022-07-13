11-year-old boy overdoses on fentanyl, boy’s uncle behind bars, police say

An 11-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl at a Seminole County homeless camp, according to Sanford Police.

Police said the boy overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.

According to a news release, on July 7, police responded to the homeless camp, located behind an Auto Zone on South Orlando Drive, near the intersection of State Road 417 and Lake Mary Boulevard, for a suspected overdose.

When police arrived, they located the boy who had already been treated with Narcan.

The boy’s uncle, Vincent Scott, is now being charged with child neglect.

DJ, who has lived at the camp for a year, told Channel 9 that the boy and his uncle had bounced around from hotel to hotel before ending up at the camp.

“It’s just a sad story all the way around,” DJ said. “The guy belongs behind bars, period. He was more worried about buying his drugs rather than making that money to put him in a hotel room.”

DJ told Channel 9 that the night the 11-year-old overdosed, Scott woke him up.

“And when I saw him, he was completely unconscious and unresponsive. Right away big Vinny said that he needed Narcan,” DJ said.

Investigators said instead of calling 911, Scott rode his bike about a mile from the homeless camp to a pharmacy where he picked up four doses of Narcan. Scott then rode his bike back down to the homeless camp and administered the doses.

According to the report, 40 minutes passed before the fourth dose worked. Scott then ran out to the road where he knew someone would pick him up for work, and then called 911.

“He never even thought about calling 911. He wasn’t even worried about it,” DJ added.

Dr. Anthony Maldonado of Bueno Pharmacy says minutes count and Narcan should be on hand.

“I mean, you literally have a body without getting enough oxygen. It’s super, super important that they have access to Narcan,” Maldonado said.

Channel 9 asked to talk to Sanford Police about this case and whether this 11-year-old boy was on Child Protective Services’ radar, but they could not speak to us on Tuesday.

Child Protective Services said investigations are confidential.

The 11-year-old is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Scott is being held at the Seminole County jail on $15,000 bond.

