11-year-old boy reported missing and endangered Saturday in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police are looking for a missing and endangered 11-year-old.

Police said Koa Marley Moniz was last seen at his home Friday night.

According to a news release, Koa's family reported Koa missing when they woke up Saturday morning.

Koa Marley Moniz, 11, was reported missing in Fort Smith Saturday

Also, the family's gold 2007 Chevy Suburban with plates 300ZZV was reported missing.

Koa may be wearing black Adidas sweatpants.

To report Koa's whereabouts call 911 or Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5000.

Crime: FBI reports increase in child sextortion schemes in Arkansas

More: Crisis Intervention Center restores violence survivors' lives

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith child reported missing, endangered