11-year-old boy shot after being chased in Atlanta; police search for 3 suspects

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in identifying three male suspects who were captured on video chasing down and shooting an 11-year-old boy in January near a busy road.

The shooting was reported after 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 14 on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., located on Atlanta's southwest side. Police who responded to the scene found the boy injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was "alert, conscious, and breathing" before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a media release.

The mother of the victim, who was not named, told local news outlet WSBTV the boy was released from the hospital and his condition had improved.

Video shows pursuit, attack on 11-year-old boy

Surveillance video released last week by the Atlanta Police Department shows the 11-year-old boy fleeing through an alley.

Another camera angle shows the tense moment when his three assailants cross a nearby street in pursuit of him. The suspects are seen in the footage pulling out handguns and firing at the boy, who had tried to hide by a laundromat and tire shop.

The victim was shot twice, police said.

Police ask for anonymous tips

Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting 274637. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, police said.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boy, 11, shot after being chased in Atlanta; police seek suspects