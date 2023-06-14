11-year-old boy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

Jun. 14—An 11-year-old boy shot himself in the stomach Monday in Glynn County, a press release from the Glynn County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the home in the Tanglewood neighborhood at around 9 p.m. Monday after the boy's father called 911 to report that his son had been shot, a police report said.

The father told police after his son was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System for treatment that he was downstairs eating dinner when he heard a loud bang from upstairs. He first thought it was something that had fallen and broken. When he entered his son's room, however, he saw his son lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound, the report said.

The father said his son never lost consciousness but told dispatchers that his son was breathing shallowly.

The boy was later taken for treatment at UF Health Shands in Jacksonville, the report said.

The boy had learned about gun safety, the father told police. He also said they had been to the range to shoot in the past. He didn't know why his son would have gotten the gun out on Monday, the police report said.

He also said his son had been at a water park that day with a summer camp group, the report said.

No charges have been filed in the case as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the self-inflicted gunshot wound, the report said.

Although the circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, it offers a good reminder to all gun owners about how to safely keep and store firearms, Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said.

"If anyone keeps guns at home, they should be stored unloaded and locked up," Robinson said. "Only parents and responsible adults should know how to unlock those boxes or safes."

He advises parents and guardians to stress to children that if they see a gun to leave it alone and to tell an adult. Everyone should also remember to never play with guns, to always assume they are loaded and to never point them at anyone, Robinson said.

It doesn't hurt for all gun owners, even responsible ones, to remember those rules, he said.

"We want everyone to be safe," Robinson said.