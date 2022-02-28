11-year-old boy, woman injured after gunshots fired into east-side home, police say

An 11-year-old boy and a woman were injured after someone fired gunshots into a home on the east side of Indianapolis on Monday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the home in the 900 block of North Beville Avenue, just off 10th Street, before 6 a.m.

Police found the boy and the woman in a room facing the street. Police say they believe the bullets were fired from outside the home.

It is unclear how the two victims are connected, said Officer Samone Burris, an IMPD spokeswoman. The boy's mother was inside the home at the time of the shooting, Burris said.

Paramedics took the boy to Riley Hospital for Children and the woman to IU Health Methodist Hospital. Both are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police at the scene said they do not have information about a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

