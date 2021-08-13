The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalie Thomas and Lucy Marks
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Natalie Thomas and Lucy Marks

WOBURN SANDS, England (Reuters) - Jude Walker, an 11-year-old boy, is on an odyssey he hopes will help save the planet: he is walking to London from northern England in a bid to garner support for a carbon tax to tackle carbon emissions.

Partly inspired by activist Greta Thunberg, Walker, from Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire, has braved hills, rain and doubts along his 210-mile trek to the British parliament in Westminster, central London.

Global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control and the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come, a United Nations climate panel said this month.

While most political leaders and investors accept the science behind climate change, there are deep divisions over what must be done to stop it, how radical the response should be - and who should pay for it.

Walker is clear that a carbon tax is a crucial step to slowing down humanity's current path to what he called a dystopian world.

"We now know a lot more about climate change and I think a carbon tax would be definitely one of the most useful solutions to it," Walker told Reuters as he walked through Woburn Sands, a town about 50 miles (30 km) north of London.

He wants people to sign a petition calling for a carbon tax. Currently just under 57,000 people have signed it. If it gets 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate by parliament.

In a response to the petition, Britain said it was the first major economy to legislate for net zero emissions by 2050 and that it was committed to ensuring that polluters continue to pay for their emissions.

"The effects of climate change are already being seen," Walker said. "We really need to make the changes now particularly if you want to avoid the devastating impacts later on."

He is walking for 10 miles a day, accompanied on each day's walk with either members of his family or friends. He is due to finish the walk at St James's Park on Saturday.

Ahead of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, in Scotland in November, Walker called for serious action to slow climate change.

"It would be just a dystopian world unless this summit doesn't goes to plan," he said. "We can avoid catastrophe."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inconvenient truth: Droughts shrink hydropower, pose risk to global push to clean energy

    Severe droughts are drying up rivers and reservoirs vital for the production of zero-emissions hydropower in several countries around the globe, in some cases leading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuels. The emerging problems with hydropower production in places like the United States, China and Brazil represent what scientists and energy experts say is going to be a long-term issue for the industry as climate change https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/once-in-50-year-heat-waves-now-happening-every-decade-un-climate-report-2021-08-09 triggers more erratic weather and makes water access less reliable. They also could pose a threat to international ambitions to fight global warming by hindering one of the leading forms of existing clean power.

  • Taliban capture Afghanistan's Kandahar as embassies get staff out

    KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar, officials said on Friday, the biggest setback for the U.S.-backed government since the insurgents launched a new offensive as U.S. forces withdraw. The Taliban also said https://tmsnrt.rs/3jGaX8M they had captured the third-largest city of Herat in the west, Lashkar Gah in the south and Qala-e-Naw in the northwest. With phone lines down across much of the country, Reuters was unable to immediately contact government officials to confirm which of those three cities under attack remained in government hands.

  • Nebraska high school football player dies at 16 following heat exposure at practice

    Drake Geiger is the fourth known U.S. high school football player to die this month during a practice or conditioning session.

  • Adorable Baby Bear Loses Fight With Flagstick on North Carolina Golf Course

    Put ‘em up!

  • Biden-backed ‘blue’ hydrogen may pollute more than coal, study finds

    Infrastructure bill includes $8bn to develop ‘clean hydrogen’ but study finds large emissions from production of ‘blue’ hydrogen A Shell hydrogen station for hydrogen fuel cell cars in Torrance, California. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The large infrastructure bill passed by the US Senate and hailed by Joe Biden as a key tool to tackle the climate crisis includes billions of dollars to support a supposedly clean fuel that is potentially even more polluting than coal, new research has found

  • ‘The fire moved around it’: success story in Oregon fuels calls for prescribed burns

    Oregon’s Bootleg fire has offered new evidence that Indigenous techniques can change how megafires behave Smoke from the Bootleg fire billows near Sycan Marsh in Oregon. Photograph: US Forest Service/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock The Bootleg fire stampeded through southern Oregon so fiercely that it spit up thunderclouds. But when the flames approached the Sycan Marsh Preserve, a 30,000-acre wetland thick with ponderosa pines, something incredible happened. The flames weakened and the fire sl

  • Take a look at some of the lakes in California that have been swallowed up by the 'megadrought,' hitting record low levels

    California is experiencing one of its worst droughts in years. The dry weather has turned massive lakes into pits of sand and dirt.

  • Coyote attacks in Canada: Why it seems like the animals are getting more aggressive

    Encounters with coyotes in cities across Canada appear to be more frequent these days. Starling incidents with the animals have made headlines around the world, such as the case of Macy the Yorkie, who ended up in ICU after trying to protect her 10-year-old owner from an attack in a Toronto neighbourhood. When a Global News crew came to interview the young girl, the same coyote appeared on camera chasing another neighbour.

  • Calling hydrogen a zero-emissions fuel is wrong, new study says — energy industry cries foul

    Clean hydrogen is a fuel the Biden administration believes will be part of the toolkit necessary to propel the U.S. to zero emissions by 2050, not to mention a 50% cut in those emissions as soon as the end of the decade. But a peer-reviewed study out Thursday argues that the fuel's credentials need reconsideration.

  • Meet the Lightyear One, a solar-powered electric car slated to arrive next year. It was created by a 30-year-old engineering prodigy.

    Lightyear was born when Lex Hoefsloot saw how capable his university's solar-powered cars were. Now he's trying to bring the tech to everyone.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers

    A harvester rumbles through the fields in the early morning light, mowing down rows of corn and chopping up ears, husks and stalks into mulch for feed at a local dairy. There won't be enough water to plant the corn crop. Climate change, drought and high demand are expected to force the first-ever mandatory cuts to a water supply that 40 million people across the American West depend on — the Colorado River.

  • Rare footage shows elusive ‘yellow whales’ in stunning detail

    A San Diego-based ecotour operator has captured stunning aerial footage, perhaps first of its kind, showing Cuvier’s beaked whales swimming along the surface.

  • ‘The refuge is closed’: Permits to be required for Cape Romain horseshoe crab harvest

    Environmental groups sued the federal government for failing to protect animals harmed by the harvest in October. Since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will change its policy this week, they asked courts to dismiss the suit.

  • To get cows to burp and fart less methane gas, just add seaweed to their diet

    Methane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. There are roughly 1 billion cattle around the world, so reducing enteric methane is an effective way to reduce overall methane emissions.

  • Kristen Bell says she doesn't shower often for environmental reasons. Experts weigh in.

    Kristen Bell says she doesn't shower often because of the environment. Experts weigh in on how much water one can actually save by adjusting our bathing habits.

  • Giant iceberg A74 kisses the Antarctic coast

    A colossus almost the size of Greater London gives the Antarctic coastline the gentlest of nudges.

  • What can South Florida and the Keys expect from Fred? Details on rain, wind, flooding

    Fred is battered and bruised from its fight through Hispaniola’s jagged mountainous terrain. But, like a shark’s resolve for survival, we can’t count the tropical depression down and out.

  • China Advancing Plan For $17 Billion Power Grid Equipment Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- China XD Group Co.’s listed unit gained on a report authorities are advancing plans to combine electricity transmission and distribution equipment makers to create a 110 billion yuan ($17 billion) behemoth.Units of China XD and State Grid Corp. of China would be merged under the proposal to help drive faster growth in the sector, the state-backed Economic Information Daily reported. The subsidiaries will be spun off from parent firms by the end of the year to allow consolidation t

  • Forecasters still closely eyeing Fred's impact on Florida, eastern Canada

    Despite being downgraded to a tropical depression, Fred continues to track towards the U.S., with potential impacts across parts of eastern Canada next week.