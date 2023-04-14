11-year-old charged with arson after mobile home fire in south Cobb

Apr. 14—Cobb County firefighters have charged a child with arson after a fire at a mobile home park in south Cobb.

The fire broke out on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park off Cardell Road, Cobb Fire said. Firefighters found a building on fire and extinguished it.

"Preliminary findings indicate that an 11-year-old male at said location intentionally set the fire," the fire department said.

The child was charged Thursday with third degree arson.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked call Cobb Fire at 770-499-3869.