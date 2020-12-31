11-year-old child charged with murder after after woman shot dead in Colorado

The house where Karmen Kefauver was fatally shot in Montrose County, Colorado ((NBC News 11))

An 11-year-old child has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old woman was fatally shot in Colorado.

The child, who has not been named, was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder, following the death of Karmen Keefauver in Montrose County, Colorado, two weeks ago.

On 19 December, officers and first responders were called to Ms Keefauver’s property in Montrose County after they received a report that a woman had been shot.

Ms Keefauver was quickly taken to the Montrose Memorial Hospital, but died later that day from the wounds suffered in the shooting, according to The Denver Channel.

After a short investigation into Ms Keefauver’s death, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined that the 11-year-old boy was involved in the fatal shooting.

The juvenile is currently in custody at Grand Mesa Youth Services in Colorado, according to the Daily Mail.

Details surrounding the shooting have not yet been revealed by the sheriff’s office. It has also not confirmed whether the 11-year-old and Ms Keefauver knew each other before the incident.

Speaking to NBC11 News on Monday, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office patrol lieutenant Ty Cox confirmed that “there’s no threat to public safety at this point, we don’t have any other suspects.”

He then expressed his sadness about the incident, adding: “Tragic incidents like these affect us all, especially the Keefauver family, and our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

The fatal shooting was the first homicide to take place in Montrose County for three years.

Read More

Thousands in Colorado left without heat following attack on gas lines

Colorado student, scientist named Time's 'Kid of the Year'

Police seek man called ‘Psycho’ after three bodies found in Colorado

First US case of Covid-19 variant found in Colorado