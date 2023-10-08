11-year-old cited for attempted armed robbery in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An 11-year-old boy was cited for attempted armed robbery at a beach in Santa Monica and a 13-year-old also cited in connection with the crime, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near the 1300 block of Santa Monica Beach.

The attempted robbery victim told police he was sitting in his truck when he saw both boys approach the bed of his truck where his bicycle was tied. He said he noticed one of the boys - the 11-year-old - was holding a knife near his chest.

The victim said he believed the suspects didn't know he was inside the truck and were trying to steal his bike, but when they saw him, the 11-year-old threatened to cut him.

Both boys ran away but were located shortly afterward, and the knife was recovered by officers.

Both boys were reported as runaways from a residential care facility in San Dimas.

The 11-year-old boy was cited for attempted armed robbery and the 13-year-old boy cited for obstructing an investigation.

Both were released into the custody of the residential facility.

According to records, both boys were arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department twice in September for carjacking and burglarizing a vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Shaun Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.