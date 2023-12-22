11-year-old collects more than 1,000 letters for troops
11-year-old collects more than 1,000 letters for troops, now organizing for a second shipment
11-year-old collects more than 1,000 letters for troops, now organizing for a second shipment
Yahoo Life chatted with a Rockette backstage at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall to learn more about the hard work and athleticism that goes into bringing this holiday tradition to the stage.
Why does red wine have a reputation as being healthy compared to other forms of alcohol? Turns out, it may not be as good for you as you think.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Calm has returned to the market after stocks snapped a record-setting run of wins on Wednesday.
It was a jaw-dropping year for the space industry, and while we all know by now that progress isn’t linear, we feel pretty confident that 2024 will be even more astonishing. This year was tough for many space companies, and we aren’t trying to paper that over with our optimism. SpaceX had a landmark year this year, and not only because it executed nearly 100 launches of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.
The ultimate travel hack, they push all the air out of your clothes to give extra space in your luggage.
Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.
A London judge has sentenced the teenage hacker who infiltrated Rockstar Games, leaking Grand Theft Auto VI footage, to an indefinite hospitalization. The 18-year-old, Arion Kurtaj, breached Rockstar’s servers from a Travelodge hotel while under police custody, using only an Amazon Fire TV Stick, smartphone, keyboard and mouse.
Universally flattering, waist-cinching, smoothing, slimming: This NYDJ sale is not to be missed — and you'll get the goods by Xmas.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury.
We drive and review the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition with a manual transmission.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
Turn your backyard into an oasis with an easy to set up, easy to maintain machine that offers bubbly bliss.
Huawei surprised the industry with its Chinese-made 7nm mobile processor this year.
Why Gen Z vocabulary is so confusing — and what it actually means.
A few years ago, Karine Mellata and Michael Lin met while working at Apple’s fraud engineering and algorithmic risk team. Both engineers, Mellata and Lin were involved with helping to address online abuse problems including spam, botting, account security and developer fraud for Apple’s growing customer base. Despite their efforts to develop new models to keep up with the evolving patterns of abuse, Mellata and Lin felt that they were falling behind -- and stuck rebuilding core elements of their trust and safety infrastructure.
Lithium became a hot topic in the EV world this year. But its long-term future looks uncertain.