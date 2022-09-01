11-year-old crashed stolen truck several times before 100-mph chase, Georgia cops say

An 11-year-old stole his stepfather’s pickup truck and crashed it several times before leading police on a high-speed chase in Georgia, officials said.

The child drove more than 100 mph before getting into a final crash that ended the Savannah-area chase on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to multiple news outlets.

The ordeal started at about 11 a.m., when the boy took a truck that was registered to his stepdad, Sgt. David Laff of the Georgia State Patrol told McClatchy News in an email.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the 11-year-old then drove to Hinesville and ran into an ATM. After an officer from that city’s police department tried to stop the boy, the child went faster and hit an SUV, according to WSAV.

“The juvenile was involved in several crashes and ultimately fled from local law enforcement,” Laff wrote.

Once the child crossed into Liberty County’s jurisdiction, deputies continued the chase, according to WJCL. The child reportedly exceeded 100 mph as he drove toward Midway, roughly 30 miles southwest of Savannah.

Officials said the boy eventually got to State Route 38 and tried to get on Interstate 95. But he went off the road and couldn’t get out of a muddy embankment, news outlets reported.

Deputies told WTGS the child was facing multiple charges but didn’t go to a youth detention center “due to his age.” The boy, who was sent home with his mom, wasn’t hurt and left the truck with minor damage, officials told news outlets.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Sept. 1.

