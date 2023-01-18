11-Year-Old Dallas Boy Shot And Killed By 14-Year-Old Girl After Fight With Other Teen Escalated

An unidentified 14-year-old girl has been arrested for fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy in Dallas. On Sunday, the young teen shot the young boy, that has been identified as De’Evan McFall.

According to WFFA, she intended to shoot another teen she had been fighting with that day.

They state that the teen was in an altercation with another girl at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments. Per Dallas police, the argument escalated, then the teen retrieved a gun and fired several shots in the other girl’s direction. She inadvertently shot Mcfall, who was in the area as an innocent bystander.

Police state the 14-year-old ran from the scene. Authorities later found her in a nearby housing complex.

McFall died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Neighbors told the news station, “It’s heartbreaking to see a child laying on the ground in a pool of blood, just lifeless, just laying there.”

On Monday, McFall’s family held a press conference in front of the apartment complex where he was shot.

The 11-year-old’s mother, Vashunte Settles, tearfully expressed herself to the cameras, saying, “I don’t want nobody else to have to feel like this. I don’t. Protect your babies at all cost[s]. You can’t get them back. I will never see my son again.”

In an emotional plea to the community, the young victim’s grandmother, Lois Williams, said, “Please, people! Stop killing each other! I never thought I would be standing here doing this for one of my babies.”

The family members of the victim claimed they knew the family of the young lady who shot the young man.

Their families have both lived in the community over the years.

Communities expressed concern about the common fights within the community, especially with the youth in the area.

The neighbors added that the fights amongst the kids in the community are taking over and becoming dangerous.

They also expressed concerns about the teen’s access to guns.

WFAA reports that police have you to confirm where the weapon came from.

However, investigators state that they recovered the gun after they arrested the teen accused of the shooting.

Police have not stated if the other teens involved lived in the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments.

The unidentified girl is being held at Dallas’ Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

Police state the shooting is currently under investigation.