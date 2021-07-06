11-year-old dies on Raging River ride at Iowa's Adventureland, marking 2nd death in 5 years

Ryan J. Foley
·4 min read

Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park — the second such incident in five years.

Officials with Altoona's Adventureland Park have said one person has died and three others were injured — two of them critically — after an accident on the Raging River on Saturday night.

The Altoona Police Department on Monday said 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday from his injuries. The department said another minor remains in critical condition and that the others suffered only minor injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jaramillo family as they navigate the heartbreaking loss of their child,” police department spokeswoman Alyssa Wilson said.

The ride uses a conveyor belt to move rafts through faux river rapids, and the injuries occurred after a boat carrying six people flipped over. Emergency responders transported four riders to the hospital, and the park said Sunday night that it was "saddened" to learn that one had died.

Emergency responders and witnesses helped to free the riders, and four were taken to a hospital for treatment, Wilson said. Four off-duty Altoona officers and fire medics who were working at the park “quickly responded,” she said.

Detectives are working with Adventureland and state inspectors “to understand this tragic accident,” she said.

► More: 1 person has died after 4 were hospitalized from Saturday's accident on Adventureland's Raging River

Adventureland, which is privately owned, said the ride has been closed and that the company is cooperating with investigators. Attorney Guy Cook, who represents Adventureland in personal injury case and is assisting with the park’s response, said the inquiry would be comprehensive.

"Safety is the number one priority at Adventureland," Cook wrote in a text message. "The Raging River ride has been in operation for nearly four decades. It is a safe ride."

He noted that the ride opened for the first time during the 2021 season after a state inspection on Friday found it was in sound working order.

Adventureland spokeswoman Molly Vincent referred questions to the Altoona Police Department, which didn't immediately return messages seeking comment. Altoona is a city of 20,000 people just east of Des Moines. The park, whose roller coasters can be seen from Interstate 80, expects around 600,000 visitors this year.

The Iowa Division of Labor is responsible for conducting safety inspections of each ride at least once a year, and Cook said that agency is leading the investigation. Division officials haven't returned messages seeking comment.

The Raging River has been a staple of the park since 1983, when then-Gov. Terry Branstad took one of the inaugural rides. Adventureland advertises the ride as a "great way to cool off with the whole family," warning it might leave participants soaked.

But the ride has been the site of two tragedies in recent years.

In June 2016, seasonal employee Steve Booher, 68, and another worker helping riders in and out of boats were jerked off their feet when the ride began moving unexpectedly.

Booher fell onto the conveyor belt about three feet below and became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, where his head was repeatedly rammed until the ride's operator shut it down.

Booher died days later at a hospital. An autopsy found the cause of death was trauma to the skull and brain.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Adventureland $4,500 for a safety violation, saying the park should install devices to ensure that ride assistants are positioned safely before operators let boats advance.

The park last December also settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Booher's wife of 47 years and their adult children for an undisclosed sum. The lawsuit alleged that the ride operator was negligent by prematurely starting the ride in violation of park rules and leaving it in operation even as Booher was down with injuries and patrons yelled at him to stop.

Cook said there was no commonality between the two accidents, but that he could not comment on Saturday's accident until the investigation is complete.

Court records show Adventureland has been sued in recent years by people who were seriously injured on other rides, including waterslides.

Iowa OSHA records show the agency most recently fined Adventureland in 2018, after an employee working on a roller coaster was knocked off a transformer and fell to the ground when he was struck by a test ride. The employee was hospitalized with a broken arm. Adventureland settled safety violations by agreeing to pay $14,500 in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Adventureland death: 11-year-old boy killed on Iowa theme park ride

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Trophy’ goldfish caught in Virginia sets state record, prompting social media jokes

    Goldfish are considered trophy fish?

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing Delta infections than other variants, but still protects against severe illness, preliminary Israeli study says

    Effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine dropped from 94% to 64% over the last month in Israel, suggesting it is less protective against the Delta variant.

  • One person killed on ride at Iowa amusement park

    One of the rafts on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park flipped when six people were on it.

  • Four More Bodies Have Been Found After The Standing Tower In Surfside Was Demolished

    Officials also said every effort was made to find surviving pets in the standing portion of the building.View Entire Post ›

  • Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water

    In the dim light just after dawn, Bill Blubaugh parks his Des Moines Water Works pickup truck, grabs a dipper and a couple plastic bottles and walks down a boat ramp to the Raccoon River, where he scoops up samples from a waterway that cuts through some of the nation’s most intensely farmed land. Each day the utility analyzes what’s in those samples and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa’s capital city and its suburbs. Water Works for years has tried to force or cajole farmers upstream to reduce the runoff of fertilizer that leaves the rivers with sky-high nitrate levels but lawsuits and legislative lobbying have failed.

  • Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Meets Adorable Baby Kangaroos: 'Our Human Joey'

    "Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos," Chandler Powell wrote alongside the sweet mother-daughter snap

  • Procrastinator distracted herself by studying distraction, ignoring a to-do list

    Internet algorithms recognized and fostered my newfound distraction of studying distraction, distracting me with articles from psychologists and coaches about how to avoid distraction

  • Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Prove 19 Years of Marriage Looks Good on Them in Rare Photo

    Julia Roberts and Danny Moder keep their marriage and family very low profile, but lately, we’ve been getting some glimpses into what their private life looks like. Even though they are just giving us a snapshot on social media, things look pretty good from our side of the fence. The Pretty Woman star shared a […]

  • Some Members of the Royal Family Feel It's "Impossible for Harry to Be Trusted"

    Okay royals 🙄 🙄🙄.

  • Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar speak after TLC cancels 'Counting On' amid Josh Duggar's child porn charges

    TLC has canceled the reality show "Counting On" following Josh Duggar's indictment on child pornography charges earlier this year.

  • Some 150 students missing after Nigerian school raid

    About 150 students were missing on Monday after armed men raided a boarding school in Nigeria's Kaduna state, the latest in a wave of mass kidnappings targeting schoolchildren for ransom.Police said they were in hot pursuit alongside military personnel.The attack on the Bethel Baptist High School is the 10th mass school abduction since December in northwest Nigeria.Parent John Evans said he had recently told his daughter that God would protect her while she studied at the school.''My daughter told me daddy I don't like this school, remove me from this school. I said baby, you are starting exams on Monday and I am told that by Friday you will be vacated, so just be patient...just this morning, at about 6 a.m., I received a phone call that they have entered the school... kidnappers, that all our children were packed, including my daughter. We rushed down here, we confirmed that they were all packed.''Dozens of distraught parents gathered at the school compound, some weeping and crying out, standing in groups awaiting news.Police said gunmen shooting wildly attacked overnight and overpowered the school's security guards, taking an unspecified number of students into a nearby forest.A police statement said 26 people including a female teacher had been rescued.Armed men, known locally as bandits, have made an industry of kidnapping students for ransom in northwest Nigeria, with Kaduna state particularly hard hit. They have taken nearly 1,000 people from schools in the last eight months, more than 150 of whom remain missing.

  • Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Third Baby: 'Our Family's Growing!'

    Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are already parents to son Bode James, 1, and daughter Ember Jean, 3

  • 2022 Honda Civic Review | Same greatness, way more style

    Throughout its 11 generations, the Honda Civic has generally followed a pattern of a revolutionary redesign followed six years later by a more cautious evolutionary approach. This is still an economy car, so there's plenty of hard plastic about (center console, door sills), but what you see and touch most come together in a tasteful, modern design that looks (and feels) like it belongs in a much pricier car.

  • American teen aims for gold in new Olympic canoe sprint race

    “I get really stressed, I get really worked up and bottle it up, and right before the race, it just kind of comes out," Harrison said. At least until the race start, when Harrison attacks the water — “like a horserace” — with a powerful thrust that won her a stunning world title in 2019, and upended the pecking order in a sport she'd picked up barely five years earlier on a lark at the end of summer camp. “I'm so scared," Harrison said with a laugh.

  • You’ve never even heard of this Netflix original thriller, but you need to stream it now

    In the opening moments of the Netflix original movie I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, a young woman stumbles through a sequence of annoyances. The presence of litter. People backing out in front of her at the parking lot. An infestation of ants. Thieves breaking into her home. “The world is bigger … The post You’ve never even heard of this Netflix original thriller, but you need to stream it now appeared first on BGR.

  • Charlotte man charged with hit-and-run, DWI in 4th of July death of female pedestrian

    Rinnell Curry, 33, was standing in West Boulevard late Sunday night when she was struck by a speeding Chrysler, police say.

  • The fitness secrets of Tour de France pros – from hot baths to avoiding toast

    Tour de France riders are some of the fittest athletes in the world. During this year’s edition of the iconic three-week race the cyclists will ride 3,417km, execute over half a million pedal revolutions, and torch up to 9,000 calories per day. As a result of their intensive training regimes, elite cyclists typically have just 5-15 per cent body fat – much lower than the average of 18-24 per cent for men and 25-31 per cent for women. To get in shape Geraint Thomas and his teammates at Ineos Gren

  • Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Florida

    The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at the Florida Keys early Tuesday, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of state, according to the National Hurricane Center. (July 6)

  • Controversial rugby star Folau signs for Japanese side

    Dual-code international Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for saying "hell awaits" gay people, will play club rugby in Japan next season, it was announced Monday.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa nears the Keys — where is it going next? Here’s what the track shows

    Tropical Storm Elsa neared the Florida Keys early Tuesday, hitting the island chain with heavy rain and gusty wind.