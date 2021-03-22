11-year-old driver led police on chase

Mar. 22—MANKATO — An 11-year-old boy was arrested after reportedly taking a relative's vehicle and leading Mankato police on a short pursuit.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle that did not have headlights on about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sibley Parkway and Mound Avenue. The vehicle went through Sibley Park before stopping east of the park, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said.

The 11-year-old driver was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Officers contacted the vehicle's owner and learned it belonged to a family member and the boy had taken it from a location nearby without permission.