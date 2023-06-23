11-year-old driver takes 10-year-old friend on joyride in Connecticut town, cops say

Two boys took a family car on a joyride through town before they were arrested, according to Connecticut police.

Officers responded to complaints about a speeding car near Trumbull town center on the morning of June 22 and started following a car that was driving erratically, according to a Facebook post from the Trumbull Police Department. The driver then tried to flee into a parking lot.

When police stopped the car, they found the driver was an 11-year-old boy, and the passenger was his 10-year-old friend, the post says.

The boys took the car from the house of a family member and gone on a “joyride” through town, according to police.

They were both charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, police said. The juvenile driver was also charged with reckless operation, engaging in pursuit and operating without a license, according to police.

They were released to their mothers after their arrest.

Both boys are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on July 5, according to police.

Trumbull is about 50 miles southwest of Hartford.

