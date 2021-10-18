11-year-old driver, teen passengers caught with stolen guns after 110-mph chase: cops

An 11-year-old driver and his two teen passengers face weapon charges following a high-speed police chase in Nebraska over the weekend.

The trio was caught with two stolen guns as they traveled in a stolen SUV in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver was cited and released to his mother because of his age. The two 14-year-old boys who were riding with him were taken to a juvenile detention center.

The shocking traffic stop happened around 1 a.m. Saturday after police received a report of a stolen Jeep Gladiator out of Lincoln. A state trooper spotted the vehicle traveling toward Omaha, but the child driver stopped briefly and then fled the scene before the officer could approach him, authorities said.

A police chase ensued, with the Jeep reaching 110 mph at one point, according to police. During the chase, a handgun was thrown out of the vehicle and was recovered by another trooper moments later, police said.

The Jeep eventually stopped near an overpass and troopers took the young suspects into custody without further incident. A second handgun was found inside the vehicle, and both were later determined to be stolen, authorities said.

The 11-year-old was cited for possession of a stolen firearm, theft, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction and traffic violations. The two teens were charged with possession of a stolen firearm.