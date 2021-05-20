11-year-old Florida girl used freshly dyed slime to mark would-be kidnapper as 'evidence,' mom says

Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal
·7 min read

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The mother of an 11-year-old girl who fended off a would-be kidnapper at her bus stop this week says the girl had the presence of mind to mark the man with the freshly dyed homemade blue slime she was playing with at the time.

Amber Bonal, the mother of 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal, the victim of the attempted kidnapping, said her daughter told her that she was playing with the slime while waiting for her bus Tuesday morning when she saw the man running toward her.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said that when law enforcement found the suspect after the incident, the man had blue dye on his arms.

The girl told her mother after the incident, "Somebody tried to kidnap me. He grabbed me by my throat and he had a knife."

"She said she was able to kick and she tripped him and freed herself," Amber Bonal told the News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, in an exclusive interview Wednesday morning, a little more than 24 hours after the attack. "She said, 'Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on Law & Order SVU.' We've watched probably every episode on Hulu. She's a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere."

The blue dye from the slime was part of the evidence that led police to 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga, who was arrested and charged Tuesday night in the attempted kidnapping case. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Stanga had a white Dodge Journey at his home like the one seen on surveillance video used in the attack and the vehicle had a matching license plate. Simmons said Stanga tried to paint over the front chrome bumper with black paint by the time deputies came knocking on his door.

Stanga was taken into custody without incident Tuesday evening and charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. He made his first appearance in court Wednesday, when a judge set his bond at more than $1.5 million.

May 19: Video shows 11-year-old girl escaping attempted kidnapping while waiting for school bus in Pensacola

In court Wednesday, Stanga’s defense attorney, Robert Dees, cast doubt on whether his client is the right suspect, saying the girl was unable to select him definitively in a photo lineup and she initially described him as Hispanic while Stanga is Caucasian.

The Bonal family, meanwhile, is still reeling from the attempted kidnapping. Alyssa is doing well, her mother said, although she doesn't think she's fully grasped just how close she came to being taken away.

"If she would have been taken …" Bonal said, covering her eyes as she began to cry, her voice trailing away. "If she would have been taken, I could have lost her forever."

Amber Bonal holds a photo of her 11-year-old daughter Alyssa Bonal outside their home in Pensacola on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Amber explains that Alyssa&#x002019;s quick thinking and action thwarted yesterday&#39;s kidnapping attempt.
Amber Bonal holds a photo of her 11-year-old daughter Alyssa Bonal outside their home in Pensacola on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Amber explains that Alyssa’s quick thinking and action thwarted yesterday's kidnapping attempt.

A normal school day turned into a nightmare

Tuesday started out as a normal school day for the Bonal family.

Bonal, 30, has her own cleaning business, although she hasn't been able to find work for the past year or so due to the pandemic. She lives in a trailer damaged by Hurricane Sally with Alyssa, as well as her teenage son, Christopher, her 18-month-old daughter, Jazzlyn, and their dog, Boo.

Alyssa has taken the recent financial hardships in stride, helping with grocery shopping and child care when not in school at West Pensacola Elementary, where she recently made the A/B honor roll.

"She's very smart. She loves school," Bonal said. "She's very shy and timid, but once the outer shell goes away, she's just a ball of energy. She's very funny, spunky, different. She’s the kid that wears the different type of clothes. She gets picked on sometimes and she’d come home and talked to me about it, and for a while she had trouble making friends due to her uniqueness. But now she's got some good friends, they do girl talk on the phone, it's adorable."

Alyssa's bus stop used to be at the end of the driveway where Bonal's trailer and a few other trailers sit. But because of a bus driver shortage, Escambia County School District moved Alyssa's bus stop about 50 yards away from her driveway to the corner of busy Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street about halfway through the school year.

On April 29, two weeks before the attempted kidnapping, Bonal said Alyssa came home from school and told her that a strange man had approached her and made her feel uneasy.

"She told me that a man in a white car pulled up, spoke to her and said 'hello' or 'Hola' or something," she said. "He proceeded to get out of the car, and then that’s when she ran off to the next bust stop and got on the bus. She went to school, told her teacher and the teacher told the principal."

Ever since that incident, Bonal has been walking with Alyssa to the bus stop and waiting with her until she gets on her bus.

On Tuesday morning, Bonal was planning to walk with Alyssa again to the stop, but as they were walking out the door, she realized 18-month-old Jazzlyn needed a diaper change.

"We were running late. She usually leaves for the bus stop at 6:50, and it was 6:52," Bonal said. "I told her to go ahead and I would be out there in a minute, I start changing the baby’s diaper. I hadn’t even finished changing the diaper before she ran back in the house. Her hair was all messed up, she had slime everywhere and I asked her what was going on. I thought maybe she had been hit by a car, but I never would have thought somebody would have tried to take her."

Amber Bonal talks Wednesday, May 19, 2021, about how her 11-year-old daughter, Alyssa Bonal, was in the process of adding blue dye to her homemade slime when a man attempted to kidnap her Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at a bus stop in Pensacola. Amber Bonal said her daughter is a fan of &#x00201c;Law &amp; Order: SUV&#x00201d; and acted quickly to get some of the blue slime on the suspect, which helped authorities identify him.
Amber Bonal talks Wednesday, May 19, 2021, about how her 11-year-old daughter, Alyssa Bonal, was in the process of adding blue dye to her homemade slime when a man attempted to kidnap her Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at a bus stop in Pensacola. Amber Bonal said her daughter is a fan of “Law & Order: SUV” and acted quickly to get some of the blue slime on the suspect, which helped authorities identify him.

A coincidental conversation on Sunday may have saved Alyssa's life

Alyssa had just sat down at the fire hydrant that marks her bus stop and was beginning to pour blue dye into her homemade slime when the white Dodge Journey drove by once.

Fewer than 60 seconds later, the Journey circled back to the bus stop corner and parked at the stop sign, as seen in surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Office. That's when a man can be seen on surveillance footage exiting the driver's side of the car, running full speed toward Alyssa and grabbing her by the neck as she tried to run away.

Alyssa kicked, flailed and fought the attacker, and he tripped, sending both of them to the ground. The man then ran back to his car and drove away, and Alyssa ran back toward her house.

Bonal said she coincidentally had a conversation with her daughter just a few days ago about what to do in the event someone tried to take her.

"Ironically, on Sunday, the neighbor's little girl was over at our house, and I don't know how or why it got brought up but I was telling them that if anyone ever tried to abduct you, you kick and scream and bite and yell," Bonal said. "I don’t care if they have a knife or a gun, you get away and you find the first open door, and she said that that was what was going through her head when the man grabbed her."

The first open door Alyssa came across was that of her neighbor and good friend who lives just a few houses down from her and her mother. Alyssa ran into her neighbor's house, and the neighbor told her to immediately run to her mother's house as he watched.

When Alyssa was safely inside, the neighbor took off in his car in search of the suspect, but his car soon broke down.

Meanwhile, Bonal called police and they were on scene within 20 minutes, she said. Within eight hours, the Sheriff's Office had Stanga in custody, and he was formally charged and booked into jail at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Alyssa is still recovering from the trauma of Tuesday's incident, but Bonal said she plans to enroll her daughter in trauma counseling, regular therapy and karate classes.

Simmons, the sheriff, said Tuesday that he encouraged parents to teach their children to "fight like hell" in the event someone is trying to take them, a sentiment that Bonal echoed.

Bonal said her daughter is her hero and she's proud of the way she responded in the situation.

“We need to bring more awareness to something like this, because it could have been really bad,” she said. “She could have been gone forever.”

Follow Annie Blanks on Twitter: @AnniePNJ

10 kids&#x002019; safety essentials for biking, skateboarding, and more
10 kids’ safety essentials for biking, skateboarding, and more

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Girl uses blue slime to mark would-be kidnapper, Florida mom says

Recommended Stories

  • Florida girl who escaped alleged kidnapper wiped slime on him to help police

    11-year-old Alyssa Bonal fought off the knife-wielding man and marked him with blue slime to help police locate him, and her plan worked. She says she got the idea from the television show "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

  • Mariska Hargitay Honors Girl Who Used Lessons From SVU to Foil Kidnapper

    An 11-year-old girl’s Law & Order: SVU knowledge helped police find her would-be kidnapper… and Olivia Benson herself is impressed. SVU star Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to Florida preteen Alyssa Bonal on Instagram on Thursday, after Bonal’s story went viral. Earlier this week, Bonal says she was waiting for the bus when a strange man […]

  • ‘Debunking Borat’ Special Recruits Hillary Clinton to Speak With Conspiracy Theorists Duped in Film (Video)

    In “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat spent several days locked down with two ordinary people named Jim and Jerry who spouted conspiracy theories about the coronavirus being manufactured in China and about Hillary Clinton. But for a new documentary short series called “Debunking Borat,” the “Borat” filmmakers meet up with Jim and Jerry again, and they sit them down with experts who try and debunk the conspiracies they believe and explain the ways they’ve been misled and misinformed. And a first teaser for the series shows that Jim and Jerry even come face to face with none other than Hillary Clinton herself. “Debunking Borat” is a six-part documentary short special featuring Borat’s two roommates, and each episode focuses on a different idea that they shared with Baron Cohen during the course of the film. Among the conspiracies they hope to debunk are whether the vaccine includes a microchip, whether mail-in ballots were a scam, whether the coronavirus was manufactured in China, whatever is going on with Bill Gates and George Soros, and most of all the Clintons. Baron Cohen has said on numerous occasions that he got to know Jim and Jerry well over the five days that he remained quarantined with them, and though they’re friendly people, he observed how they’ve been led down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories spread through social media. The new special aims to bring them back to reality. Announced along with “Debunking Borat” is a 40-minute cut of just Borat’s footage with Jim and Jerry at the height of the coronavirus pandemic called “Borat’s American Lockdown,” as well as a previously announced extended cut of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” that includes deleted scenes from the moviefilm. You can see a teaser for that here. All three specials are dropping on Amazon Prime Video on May 25. Read original story ‘Debunking Borat’ Special Recruits Hillary Clinton to Speak With Conspiracy Theorists Duped in Film (Video) At TheWrap

  • Civil rights investigation launched into 2019 death of Black man in custody

    Questions of excessive force are mounting after newly-obtained body camera footage shows a traffic incident involving Louisiana State Troopers and Ronald Greene, 49, who later died in police custody.

  • Princess Diana BBC Interview: Martin Bashir’s ‘Calculated Deceit’ Laid Out in Panorama Report

    BBC Panorama has finally aired the results of its own internal probe into Martin Bashir’s infamous interview with Princess Diana. Thursday night’s episode of the long-running investigative series, titled “Princess Diana, Martin Bashir and the BBC,” detailed the inside story of how Bashir obtained the candid sit-down, as well as the BBC’s response upon discovering […]

  • This Opel Manta Has Been Reborn as a Manual-Shifting All-Electric Sports Car Concept

    The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD concept combines the classic lines of the legendary Manta with modern EV tech. And yes, it still has a manual transmission.

  • Good Witch: Movie Night Madness

    Cassie and Sam's double date with hospital administrator Grant and his girlfriend Monica, doesn't go quite as planned. Martha organizes a Grease themed movie night in the park. Stars Catherine Bell and James Denton.

  • Flight attendant reveals why you rarely see airline crews waiting in security lines: 'I feel like you shouldn’t be sharing this'

    Ever wonder why you rarely see airline crews waiting in the long TSA lines with you?

  • Emily Ratajkowski Sports Biker Shorts and a Vintage Tee With Versatile Reebok Sneakers on a Stroll With Newborn

    It’s no shock that Emily Ratajkowski’s post-pregnancy style would be just as good as her maternity style. Today, the model took a stroll in her New York City neighborhood wearing a vintage tee and black, biker shorts and Reeboks.

  • 11-year-old who fought off attempted kidnapper speaks out

    Alyssa Bonal is being praised for her survival instincts after she successfully knocked down alleged kidnapper Jared Stanga, 30, and ran to an adult for help in Escambia County, Florida.

  • Footage shows troopers stunning, hitting, and dragging a Black man before his death. Police initially claimed he died in a car crash.

    The body-camera footage was released two years after Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody.

  • 11 Great Netflix Movies to Watch With Dad on Father's Day

    Whether you're together to celebrate—or planning a virtual Father's Day get-together with Dad—break out the popcorn to binge-watch one (or more) of these fabulous films and shows.

  • Princess Beatrice Shows Off Baby Bump in First Sighting Since Pregnancy Announcement

    Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this week.

  • Mariska Hargitay responds to girl who used tip from ‘SVU’ to fight off kidnapper

    Olivia Benson approves of this 11-year-old girl's heroics in thwarting a kidnapping attempt and helping identify the suspect.

  • Why we're fading the Atlanta Falcons in 2021

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to talk about why they're both not high on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming fantasy season. Is Ryan's draft stock artificially inflated by Kyle Pitts hype? Can Julio Jones stay on the field for 16 games ever again? Scott & Pat explain why the Falcons may be a risky bet in 2021. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials sent Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas firm, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tent, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and is now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict