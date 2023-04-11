11-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania home, mom’s car found submerged in ocean at Jersey Shore

An 11-year-old boy was found dead in his home in Montgomery County, Pa., just hours before investigators found his mother’s car partially submerged in the ocean at the New Jersey shore.

The incident happened Tuesday morning, when the boy’s father discovered his son dead in bed and called police just after 7 a.m., reports 6ABC Action News.

Authorities arrived at the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham, and found the body in the master bedroom, where the father claimed the boy had spent the night with his mother.

According to the the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the father reported waking up to find the bedroom door locked, and his wife’s Toyota Highlander SUV missing from the garage.

Hours later, police in New Jersey found the SUV had been driven into the ocean off Beach Avenue in Cape May, N.J. The mother, however, was not in the car.

She was found shortly after, in nearby Wildwood Crest, and taken into custody by police for questioning, reports NBC News. No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of her 11-year-old son’s death is pending an autopsy done by the coroner’s office.