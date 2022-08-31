11-year-old Ga. boy steals truck, leads officers on high-speed chase topping 100mph, police say

A 11-year-old Georgia boy led police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph before crashing the car, according to WTOC.

Hinesville police said a boy took a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from an address in Fort Stewart and drove into Hinesville Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Polices said he drove into a bank parking lot where he hit and ATM machine, causing minor damage. Bank employees reported the incident and police put a BOLO out for the truck.

Police spotted the truck and tried to stop it, but the boy hit a Chevy Equinox and sped away.

TRENDING STORIES:

The boy drove into Liberty County, where deputies picked up the chase, which reached 100 mph.

State Troopers said the child tried to turn the truck onto I-95 but missed and drove into the mud, where troopers were able to stop him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers discovered that the truck was owned by the boy’s stepfather.

This child, who hasn’t been identified because he is a minor, was released into his mother’s custody. He’s being charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing, not wearing a seatbelt and not having a license.