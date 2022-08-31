11-year-old Ga. boy steals truck, leads officers on high-speed chase topping 100mph, police say
A 11-year-old Georgia boy led police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph before crashing the car, according to WTOC.
Hinesville police said a boy took a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from an address in Fort Stewart and drove into Hinesville Wednesday morning.
Polices said he drove into a bank parking lot where he hit and ATM machine, causing minor damage. Bank employees reported the incident and police put a BOLO out for the truck.
Police spotted the truck and tried to stop it, but the boy hit a Chevy Equinox and sped away.
The boy drove into Liberty County, where deputies picked up the chase, which reached 100 mph.
State Troopers said the child tried to turn the truck onto I-95 but missed and drove into the mud, where troopers were able to stop him.
Officers discovered that the truck was owned by the boy’s stepfather.
This child, who hasn’t been identified because he is a minor, was released into his mother’s custody. He’s being charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing, not wearing a seatbelt and not having a license.