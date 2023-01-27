11-year-old Georgia boy arrested for robbery, shooting at victim
An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old are under arrest.
Valdosta Police posted on Facebook the two juveniles first ran into a woman’s house on Jan. 15. The woman inside shot at the two and they ran away.
While officers were speaking with the woman, police received another 911 call.
Investigators say two juveniles robbed a man as he tried to sell a PlayStation 5. The man told police the two opened fire on him as he drove away, hitting his car twice.
“This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured.” Said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
The mother of one of the boys allowed police to search their home. Police say they found evidence inside the home.
The 11-year-old was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, and reckless conduct. The 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery party to the crime, aggravated assault party to the crime, and criminal damage to property in the 2nd-degree party to the crime.
The juveniles were arrested and detained at a regional youth detention center. Detectives also tracked down a 16-year-old who had the stolen PlayStation. The 16-year-old is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
