11-year-old girl attacked in bizarre NYC park encounter

A creep sprayed water at an 11-year-old girl, then punched her in the face while she was playing with friends at a Manhattan park, police said Friday.

The attacker assaulted a 15 year-old-boy who tried to intervene at Stuyvesant Park near 2nd Ave. and E. 16th St. before running off around noon Wednesday.

The students were on lunch break without any supervision at the time of the incident.

The suspect approached the girl and began yelling, police said. He then sprayed her and moved in to assault her.

She fought back, police said, but the suspect grabbed her hair, punched her in the face and put his hands around her neck.

When the boy stepped in, he was also assaulted.

The younger victim was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition. Her schoolmate was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The bearded suspect was described as light-skinned, with long blonde hair. He is still being sought.

