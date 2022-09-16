An 11-year-old girl was attacked near a Broward school. A 50-year-old woman was arrested

The woman seen in a video helping a girl attack an 11-year-old girl near a middle school in Dania Beach has been arrested, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Sabrina Thomas, 50, of Hollywood was arrested Thursday and is “facing charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” according to the sheriff office.

The attack happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday outside Olsen Middle School, 330 SE 11th Ter in Dania Beach.

In the video, obtained by WSVN, you can see the sixth grade student grabbed by her hair by another girl. She’s thrown to the ground, dragged across the sidewalk and is struck in the head and face, according to deputies.

At some point, the attacker’s mother — who deputies say is Thomas — gets involved and also begins hitting the 11-year-old girl and pulling her hair.

“The school and District take all matters involving student safety seriously,” Broward County Public Schools said in a statement to the Miami Herald earlier this week. “The school’s leadership is aware of an altercation that took place off campus on Tuesday, September 13. Since this happened within the community, and not at the school, we are deferring to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for any additional information.”

