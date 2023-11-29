11-year-old girl charged with murder in man’s shooting death, Louisiana deputies say

Two weeks after a man was found shot to death in a Louisiana home, an 11-year-old girl has been charged with murder, deputies said.

Deputies received a call about a deceased man Nov. 14 and responded to a home, according to a Nov. 16 news release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

They found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds, later identified as Kameran Bedsole of New Iberia, and he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies began investigating Bedsole’s death as a homicide, they said.

In the days following his death, friends and loved ones shared memories of Bedsole, including Nicole Ash who said on Facebook she was Bedsole’s girlfriend.

“If I could turn back the hands of time I would have held you tighter the last time we hugged, or just told you exactly how I felt,” Ash wrote in a Nov. 26 post. “There will never be another loving and kindhearted boyfriend like you … Until I see you again I’ll keep you close to my heart forever.”

Kameran Bedsole, 36, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Nov. 14 in New Iberia, Louisiana, deputies said.

“I miss our laughs, (our) crazy talks and you always being here for me and my family,” Richaline Castille wrote in a Nov. 25 Facebook post. “I will never find another friend like you, my brother from another mother!”

On Nov. 29, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it had made an arrest in Bedsole’s case the day before.

“The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11-year-old female juvenile, formerly residing in Iberia Parish as a suspect in the murder of Kameran Bedsole,” deputies said in the news release.

The child, who was not identified because of her age and whose relationship to Bedsole was not released, was charged with first-degree murder and booked into a juvenile detention center, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it is expecting to make more arrests as the investigation unfolds.

Additional details were not available.

New Iberia is about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

