11-year-old girl charged with murder in Nov. 14 killing, Iberia Parish Sheriff reports

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 11-year-old female in connection with a Nov. 14 killing, according to authorities.

Authorities said deputies found the body of 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole after deputies responded to the 4700 block of Jasper Road in Iberia Parish regarding a deceased male.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested the 11-year-old Nov. 28 on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, according to a statement from IPSO.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.This is an ongoing investigation. More arrests are expected.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: 11-year-old girl charged with murder, Iberia Parish Sheriff reports