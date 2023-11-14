11-year-old girl fights off man trying to kidnap her outside Costco, Hawaii cops say

An 11-year-old girl was able to fight off a man trying to kidnap her from a car, Hawaii police said and news outlets reported.

The 11-year-old was in a Costco parking lot in Waipio on Nov. 9 when an unknown man knocked on the car’s locked door, according to a news release by the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The girl unlocked the car door because she thought the man was her mom, police said.

The girl fought the man off, and he fled the scene, officers said.

They didn’t provide a description of the man.

Anyone with information should call 808-955-8300, police said.

Waipio is about 15 miles northwest of Honolulu.

