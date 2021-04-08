11-year-old girl found dead was tortured, disfigured by parents, California cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

After an 11-year-old girl was found dead by California police last month, authorities are now accusing her father and stepmother of torture and child abuse.

The girl’s father, Rene Diaz, 30, and stepmother, Crystal Diaz, 29, have been charged with torture, mayhem and four counts of child abuse dating back to November 2020, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released and is referred to as “Jane Doe” in court documents, was found dead on March 23 after paramedics were called to a home in Rodeo , located in the San Francisco Bay area, The Mercury News reported.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s office has conducted an autopsy and is still determining how she died, prosecutors said, according to the publication.

The couple is accused of causing “permanent disability and disfigurement and deprivation of a limb, organ and body member” to the girl. Authorities said the girl was subjected to torture with the “intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering.”

Both Rene and Crystal Diaz are being held on $1.4 million bail, district attorney spokesperson Scott Alonso told McClatchy News. They’re scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Recommended Stories

  • Nursery camera catches home inspector pleasuring himself with Elmo doll, MI cops say

    “Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions.”

  • Lance Armstrong's son has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Texas, police say

    According to a police affidavit obtained by KXAN, Luke David Armstrong, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in 2018 when Armstrong was 18 years old.

  • Lance Armstrong’s Son Accused of Teen Sexual Assault

    Austin Police Department/Twitter/Lance Armstrong Luke Armstrong, son of disgraced professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018, according to an arrest affidavit issued earlier this month. Armstrong, the oldest of Lance Armstrong’s five children, has been charged with sexual assault of a child—a second-degree felony—and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday.The victim met Armstrong for the first time in June 2018 when she went to his family’s Austin, Texas mansion with a mutual friend. At the time, she was 16 and Armstrong was 18.Two days later, she went to a party and got drunk, according to details from the arrest affidavit reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KXAN Austin. Armstrong picked her up after she could not find a ride home, but she did not remember the car ride with him.Lance Armstrong Proves He’s No Michael Jordan—and Still a Huge AssholeHe allegedly sexually assaulted her in his home, and she woke up there the next morning. He drove her home and remained silent during the car ride, the affidavit says.The girl reported the incident in November 2020 and, according to the arrest documents, recorded a phone call with Armstrong in December 2020 in which he admitted to having sex with her at his father Lance’s house.Randy Leavitt, Armstrong’s attorney, claimed to the Austin American-Statesman that the pair were briefly in a relationship that summer and the encounter was consensual.“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke,” Leavitt said.“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later.”Armstrong was sober during the night of the incident, according to a friend who witnessed him taking the girl back to his house, the affidavit said.Investigators say the victim told six people about the assault. Four of them recalled that the girl “described the sex as non-consensual,” and one of them said they had been told about the assault a week after it happened, according to the affidavit.Two of them had said that the girl talked about having nightmares and cried “about the assault years afterwards,” the document reads.Armstrong is a student at Rice University and is set to graduate with a degree in sports management in 2022, according to his LinkedIn. He plays football for the school and is a graduate of Westlake High School.Happy 16th bday Luke Armstrong!! Now you get to drive ME around - haha! pic.twitter.com/Www2Cv04do— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 12, 2015 Happy Holidays from all of us to all of you! pic.twitter.com/fWFcMP0eOl— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) December 23, 2015 Lance Armstrong was one of the world’s most decorated cyclists until 2012, when U.S. authorities revealed he’d used performance-enhancing drugs for most of his career. He was accused of being the ringleader of one of the most sophisticated, persistent doping programs ever seen in cycling.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas Family Allegedly Killed By Two Brothers In Tragic Murder-Suicide Remembered As 'Fun-Loving, Simple' Clan

    Relatives and friends of a Texas family shot dead in an apparent murder suicide over the weekend are remembering them as a "fun-loving, simple" clan known for their kindness, intellectual prowess and friendly nature. Brothers Farhan Towid, 19, and Tanvir Towhid, 21, are believed to have systematically shot their mother, father, sister and grandmother in the family’s Allen home Saturday before taking their own lives in what Allen Police Sgt. John Felty described to Oxygen.com as a “tragedy beyond description.” Allen Police discovered the bodies of all six early Monday morning after a concerned friend called the department to request a welfare check around 1 a.m. after seeing that Farhan had posted a disturbing suicide note on Instagram taking credit for the killings. Police have identified the victims as Towhidul Islam, 54; Iren Islam, 56; Farbin Towhid, 19; and Altafun Nessa, 77, along with the two brothers. Farbin and Farhan had been twins. Farhan Towhid, Tanvir Towhid, Towhidul Islam, Iren Islam and Farbin Towhid. Photo: Facebook Shawn Ashan, a close friend of Towhidul Islam for about 11 years, told The Dallas Morning News he learned of the deaths from a friend on Monday morning. “I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’” he told the paper. “I couldn’t breathe for 20 minutes to be honest with you, I was crying in my office.” Towhidul had always been “proud” of his three children, Ashan said. Sahnewaz Hossain, who got to know Iren Islam in a religious class they took together, similarly recalled the pride she had in her family. “The mom always talked about the boys, how they’re good in studies, how they’re getting into good schools with scholarships,” she said. “Every time I would come home, I’d tell my kids how good they were doing. They were a fun-loving, simple family.” Fazia Rahman graduated from Allen High School with Farbin and Farhan last year. “Their parents were genuinely the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Rahman told The Dallas Morning News. “So friendly, caring. … They treated everyone like they were their own kids. They’d be like ‘Come in, we have food for you, come eat.’” Angelina Biswas, another fellow classmate, remembered Farbin as sweet and friendly. “[She] was so bubbly,” Biswas said. “Talking to her was like a lightbulb going off all the time.” Farbin had reportedly had a full scholarship to New York University. Friends said Nessa had been visiting the family from Bangladesh and had planned to return home last week but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before moving to Texas, the family had lived in New York City while Towhidul earned his master’s degree and worked multiple jobs to support his young family. Yuen Sang told The New York Post the family had lived in her Queens apartment building 15 years ago. She described the family as “such nice people” and said Towhidul had been a “wonderful man.” “He is a gentleman, very good man, love(s) his family. Works very hard," she said, describing how he worked as a baker when she knew him and how he was "so happy" when he received his master’s degree. But while Sang remembered young Farbin as being “very bright” and a “nice girl” she said Farhan had “some problems” even then and had gone to a special school. Farhan alluded to his personal struggles in the lengthy note he posted on Instagram, describing how he failed out of college, had been cutting himself since the 9th grade and struggled with debilitating depression. “He had some incidents lately that did not go well for him,” Felty said. According to the note, the two brothers not only decided take their own lives, but also kill their family because they didn’t want their loved ones to have to live with the grief and sadness they’d likely experience after their deaths. “If I killed just myself, they would be miserable,” Farhan wrote, according to local station KTVT. “I love my family. I genuinely do. And that’s exactly why I decided to kill them.” But those who knew the family say they hope they're remembered for more than their tragic final moments. “We don’t want this to be their family legacy,” Rahman told The Dallas Morning News. “They were such great people; they genuinely touched the lives of everyone who they came in contact with. … They were good people who had bright futures ahead of them.”

  • Woman stirs controversy after ‘forcing’ husband to quit his job: ‘You’re such a terrible person’

    This mom-to-be infuriated her in-laws with the parenting arrangement.

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.

  • TikTok loves this genius meal prep hack: ‘It saves time, space and hassle’

    Hack your meal prep with this gem.

  • Lauren Graham Says Her Puppy Left Her to Live on a Farm After She 'Fell in Love' with Another Dog

    Lauren Graham said her puppy Mochi would "come back to [her] on weekends and cry" because she missed the other dog on the farm

  • Woman slams sister over ‘terrible’ birthday present gone wrong: ‘[She] sounds like a sociopath’

    The sister even made her pay for the supposed gift.

  • Why Luke Bryan Thinks Katy Perry Will "Never" Give Her Daughter Daisy His Baby Gift

    During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Luke Bryan talked about the baby gift he gave Katy Perry. "That will never see the light of day," he said. "Maybe under lock and key."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Woman shares the nightmarish haircut her dog received from a groomer: 'They did him so wrong'

    Taking your pet to get their haircut can be seriously nerve-racking. The post Woman ‘not happy’ after groomer gives her dog a drastic haircut appeared first on In The Know.

  • Kevin Bacon Reveals He Had to Return Kyra Sedgwick's Engagement Ring Because She Hated It

    Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 32 blissful years, but it clearly wasn't his taste in jewelry that won her over. Watch him describe the awkward moment.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • At 75, Diane Keaton proves that ageless style really does exist

    Diane Keaton: Lockdown style iconoclast? Last week, images of the Academy Award winner wearing an oversized white button-down shirt, snakeskin-look thigh-high stiletto boots and a long silver wig went viral. That look was a costume, worn by Keaton in character on the set of Mack & Rita. Apparently it’s a Freaky Friday-ish film in which a 30-year-old woman named Mackenzie is magically transformed into Keaton’s 65-year-old Rita. The outfit drew attention for its audacity (snakeskin stiletto boots? in a pandemic??) as much as for the woman wearing it (those legs!). But for Keaton, 75, the look was just the latest entry in a life filled with epic outfits. She’s one of the few women who have managed to maintain and evolve a consistent style for decades. As a result, over her more than forty years in the public eye, Keaton’s all-time most stylish character has been herself. The Diane Keaton look comes down to monochromatic menswear-inspired tailoring, directional trousers, lampshade skirts, chunky boots – and hats galore. In 2019, she started posting selfies to her Instagram feed, accompanied by all-caps captions lauding the near-magical powers of specific clothing items.

  • Woman creeped out by sister’s ‘disrespectful’ behavior toward her boyfriend: ‘She knows exactly what she’s doing’

    No one could understand why this sister was trying to create drama.

  • Family of 9 claps back at notion they have 'too many kids' in viral video: ‘Mind yo damn business’

    This family of nine is not here to justify their large family.

  • Police Were Called to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Home 9 Times Amid Security Fears

    The Sussexes have been living in the Montecito home for 9 months.

  • The Day Will and Kate Got Married, review: enjoyable and intimate – but with the odd sour note

    It is 10 years since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Or, as ITV would have it, The Day Will and Kate Got Married. No standing on ceremony here, we’re on first name terms. The big name in the credits was Gary Goldsmith. Uncle Gary: brother of Carole Middleton, former owner of Ibiza’s Maison de Bang Bang, and family black sheep. If the programme-makers had any scruples about hiring a man whose last media outing was a court appearance for punching his wife to the floor as she got out of a taxi (£5,000 fine, 12-month community order), they were quickly swept away by the thrill of signing up an actual relative. You could almost hear the exhalations of relief from Bucklebury as Uncle Gary made it to the end of the hour without saying anything embarrassing. Although he did cheerily admit that, after receiving a call from his sister urging him not to discuss the fact that Kate had begun dating Prince William, he put the phone down and immediately bragged to his work colleagues: “I think I’m going to be uncle to the future Queen!” Luckily, others were more discreet. Gemma Murray spent months embroidering the lace for the veil, keeping the job so secret that she only told her own fiancé on the day itself. The producers coaxed lovely anecdotes from some of the “ordinary” wedding guests – the Middletons’ local pub landlord and butchers, the royal protection officer who had watched over the princes since they were small, the cake maker whose creation was so big that it required a door to be taken off its hinges at Buckingham Palace.

  • TikTok users sparks chaos with 'game-changing' breakfast hack: ‘Been doing this forever’

    A new hack showing how to fry an egg without flipping it is going viral on TikTok — but not everyone agrees it’s worth the effort.