11-year-old girl injured after being run over at Kewaunee County campground; Manitowoc man arrested

KEWAUNEE - A 39-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he ran over a girl at a campground in rural Kewaunee County.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday from a person who said their 11-year-old daughter was struck by a truck and trapped under it at Maple View Campground, a private camping site in the town of Carlton. The girl was transported to a hospital in Green Bay with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver faces possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — third offense and causing injury while operating under the influence. A bail hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

MORE: Kewaunee County Board approves construction of a new $25.6 million jail

FOR MORE KEWAUNEE COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Manitowoc man arrested after girl run over at Kewaunee campground