11-year-old girl killed in Wisconsin shooting; 15-year-old boy arrested

An 11-year-old girl has been killed in a Wisconsin shooting Tuesday, police said. The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and booked on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a person who had been shot at an apartment in the Curry Court neighborhood shortly after 9:30 p.m.

They found a victim, an 11-year-old girl, who was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and transported to the Dane County Jail, according to police.

Local media identified the victim as Carolanah Schenk.

On Wednesday, the girl’s parents released a statement asking for prayers “as we deal with the tragic loss of our daughter.”

“Our 11-year daughter passed away last night and our family is mourning the loss of our beautiful little girl,” the statement read in part. “Our daughter was only in the 6th grade and was a student at Forest Edge Elementary School.”

“Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father. She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on Tik Tok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us and this has devastated our family,” the family added.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has set up a GoFundMe page on the behalf of the family to help with funeral expenses and “counseling services as her siblings and our family will need all the support we can.”

More than 300 people have contributed in the first 12 hours of the fund-raising effort, for a total of $17,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Oregon Schools Superintendent Dr. Lesie Bergstrom sent a letter to school families saying that its District Crisis Response Team is working to provide support for the community, local television station WMTC reported.

Student Services teams will also be available at each school over the coming days.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Carolanah’s family and all in our school community who are impacted by this tragedy,” Bergstrom stated.