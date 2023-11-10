11-year-old girl paralyzed by stray bullets as shots exchanged between cars in Kansas City

An 11-year-old girl has been left paralyzed after being struck by stray bullets from an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles near her home in the Marlborough Heights/Marlborough Pride neighborhood in Kansas City, a GoFundMe fundraising page said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the 7900 block of Hickman Mills Drive, and found the girl inside a home, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carlisle said.

The investigation is ongoing and there were no further updates regarding the case, he said.

One of the bullets struck the girl’s spine, paralyzing her from the waist down, according to a GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the child and her family. The other bullet broke her ribs.

The gunfire came from two vehicles that were shooting at each other on the busy street, the post said.