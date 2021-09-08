11-year-old girl played dead and prayed to survive shooting: Authorities

An 11-year-old girl is the only survivor of the Florida shooting Sunday that killed four people, including a baby, authorities said.

The child was shot multiple times in the legs by the alleged shooter, Marine veteran sharpshooter Bryan Riley, until an officer rescued her, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Riley allegedly killed three women, a baby one of the women was holding, and the family dog. He then engaged in a shootout with police in the Lakeland area before surrendering, Judd said.

Investigators are examining all potential evidence, and the young girl said she survived by playing dead and praying, Judd added.

"Despite us fearing there were booby traps, our Sgt. Graham rushed into the house when he heard there was someone in there, scooped her up, and ran out with her, and she said, 'The other three are dead,'" Judd said.

Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday, and the girl is expected to recover, according to Judd.

