An 11-year-old Charlotte girl who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found, police said.

Angela Lopez-Ortega is being reunited with her family, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Angela was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School, on Smithfield Church Road in south Charlotte, around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Police did not provide details on where Angela was found.