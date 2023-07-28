11-year-old girl who sent prank 911 text saying her friend was kidnapped is sent home

An 11-year-old girl from Port Orange accused of sending a fake 911 text that said her friend was kidnapped was released to her parents on home detention Thursday, according to State Attorney's Office spokesman Bryan Shorstein.

An 11-year-old Port Orange girl who texted 911 operators to falsely report that her friend had been kidnapped by an armed man was arrested Wednesday.

Ava Rose Langone was charged with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.

She attended a juvenile detention hearing on Thursday virtually. Her parents, Amanda Langone and Michael Langone of Poppy Lane in Port Orange also appeared.

Ava Langone is on house arrest, according to Shorstein. When her parents aren't there, her grandmother must supervise her.

The next court date will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7. The state attorney's office is investigating the case, according to Shorstein.

The child told deputies she got the idea to prank 911 through a YouTube challenge and thought it “would be funny."

She reported that her 14-year-old friend had been taken by an armed kidnapper driving a white van traveling south on Interstate 95 in Oak Hill, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

More: Port Orange girl, 11, arrested for falsely reporting to 911 that her friend was kidnapped

She was transported to the Family Resource Center for processing, then transferred to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach, Williams said.

When the girl sent the message saying she was in a blue Jeep following the kidnapper’s van on I-95 in Oak Hill, multiple deputies responded, along with police from Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange. A sheriff’s helicopter also joined the search for the suspect and the van, Williams said.

For 90 minutes the girl texted updates including a description of the suspect, who she reported had a gun, Williams said. After no suspect or van was found, sheriff’s deputies traced the messages, which led them to the girl’s home in Port Orange at 10:23 a.m., Williams said.

Deputies made contact with the child’s father who said she was at home, Williams said. As deputies approached the girl her cell phone rang when 911 dispatchers called it. Her arrest was caught on video.

Story continues

"I'm telling you right now you're going to take this as a lesson at 11 years old when you do something stupid in the future you're going to enjoy those cuffs," a deputy is heard saying.

"I'm not going to do this again," the crying 11-year-old is heard saying.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Judge sends 11-year-old prankster charged with felony home to parents