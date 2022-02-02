11-year-old girl seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

A 11-year-old girl suffered a serious injury in a shooting at a north Charlotte shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers found the girl around 4:20 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the 600 block of West Sugar Creek Road, according to a CMPD report.

The girl was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police spokesman Justin Davies told the Observer.

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy also were at the scene but did not suffer any injuries, according to a police report.

According to the report, “unknown suspect(s)“ fired into “occupied property.” A 2009 burgundy Honda Accord was reported damaged at the scene, but it’s unclear if the teenagers and child were in the vehicle during the shooting.

CMPD did not release a motive or information on suspects.

Anyone can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

