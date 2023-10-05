11-year-old girl sexually harassed at school
A dad is demanding answers after learning that his 11-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually harassed at school.
A dad is demanding answers after learning that his 11-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually harassed at school.
Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract included behavioral clauses.
The Lakers didn't seem to appreciate how much the Nuggets enjoyed sweeping them.
With Lillard, they’ll have to be a more offensive-minded team. You don’t acquire a player like Lillard, pairing him with Antetokounmpo to make two 30-point scorers and put a muzzle on them.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
The Biden administration released its four-year plan for offshore energy production on Friday.
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace earned criticism from more mainstream members of the GOP with her vote to oust McCarthy as House speaker.
The bestselling children's author explains why his message will always be about inclusion.
“Disease X” isn’t an actual disease (yet). But it’s gaining attention online as experts prepare for the next pandemic.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
Team USA has won an unprecedented seven straight world team titles.
We've gathered the best home-centric steals live now, including bedding, bath, kitchen, electronics and more.
If I could marry the amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask I would.
Demand for mortgage applications fell 6% last week, to its lowest point since 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29.
Grant Dawson was doing well with coach James Krause at Glory MMA. But when he switched to American Top Team is when he really started to take off in the UFC's lightweight division.
"The truth is we can't control certain things," says Halliwell-Horner. "So, you ask yourself: What do I have power over?"
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
Alongside the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, Google is updating its Call Screen feature with clever new features that will allow users to better determine which calls they want to skip and those they want to take. At the company's Made By Google Android event this morning, Google showed off an impressive demo that showed how its AI could answer calls on users' behalf and then engage in more natural conversations with the caller to help determine if the call warranted your attention. With the improved AI, Google said the next generation of Call Screen is helping Pixel owners receive 50% fewer spam calls on average, by answering calls from unknown numbers with a new and more natural-sounding speaking voice.
The Social Security Administration’s website lets you get an early look at how much your benefits will increase next year.