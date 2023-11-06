11-year-old girl shot in the head while inside Chicago home

CHICAGO - A girl was shot in the head while inside a home in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:53 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was inside a residence in the 2000 block of West 68th Place when someone from outside the home fired shots, police said.

The girl was struck in the head and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are questioning two persons of interest.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.