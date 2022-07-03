11-year-old girl and woman grazed by bullets at Georgia Party, Sheriff states

The Charton County Sheriff’s Office has reported that both an 11-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were grazed by bullets during a party Saturday in Folkston, and are on the lookout for suspects.

According to Sheriff Robert Phillips, the two victims came to the Sheriff’s Office for help after they had been injured at a party on Mainor Drive.

Phillips stated that the 11-year-old was transported to the Camden Medical Center to be examined, but the woman refused treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are searching for possible suspects and stated more information will be available after arrests are made.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

