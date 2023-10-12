11-year-old Grovetown boy accuses father of burning him, choking him

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 11-year-old Grovetown boy accused his father of choking, hitting and burning him.

Deputies last week responded to the child's school for cruelty to children, according to an incident report. Deputies noted the child had a visible burn mark on his leg that appeared to be from a cigarette.

Investigators responded to the school to investigate, according to the report. The Division of Family and Children Services also sent a social worker to assist.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the case is still active and did not confirm any arrests as of Thursday afternoon.

The Augusta Chronicle is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the child.

