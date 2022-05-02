11-year-old injured after shots fired into crowd of mostly children in Raleigh, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left a child shot.
Officers responded to the intersection of Jones Road and Powers Road in the Raleigh Court Town Homes on May 1 for a shooting.
According to police, at 8 p.m., a black Nissan Altima that was occupied by three men fired about 10 to 12 shots into a crowd of mostly children.
An 11-year-old was struck and the condition is not known, police said.
The witnesses described the car as having a drive-out tag, a large dent on the rear bumper, and a discolored, possibly faded trunk and bumper, police said.
No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: