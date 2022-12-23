11-year-old Kansas City girl reported missing overnight; police ask for help finding her

Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared early Friday morning in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Jamea Mitchell was last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of East 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Jamea was described as a Black girl about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans and a silver backpack.

It had become extremely cold at the time Jamea, who was listed as a possible runaway, was last seen. Temperatures had fallen to four degrees below zero and wind chills made it feel more like 17 degrees below zero.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150 or 911.