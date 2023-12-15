11-year-old Kansas City girl released from hospital after being paralyzed by stray bullets

An 11-year-old girl who was paralyzed by stray bullets from a shooting outside her Kansas City home has been released from the hospital.

Around 9 p.m on Nov. 1, Lauren Reddick was in her bedroom when she was hit and left paralyzed by gunfire that allegedly came from two vehicles firing at each other outside the home in the 7900 block of Hickman Mills Drive.

The Star previously reported that Lauren was preparing for bed when the sound of gunfire echoed through the house. As cars sped away down the block, the girl’s mother heard a cry and found Lauren shot on her bedroom floor.

Last month, Lauren’s grandmother told The Star that the girl’s team of doctors concluded she may never walk again because of a bullet that hit her spine.

According to a Gofundme page created by a hospital employee, Lauren was hospitalized for over a month. The page chronicles her journey to recovery from the time she was admitted, including that she may be getting feeling back in her legs.

On Dec. 14, it was posted that Lauren was finally released to go home by doctors.

On the page, a picture of Lauren in a wheelchair hugging an employee was posted with a message saying, “Lauren had the entire unit at Children’s Mercy celebrating her send off to finally be able to go home! She was well taken care of. Now she gets to go home.”

Police are working to identify a person of interest and there have been no updates, police said Friday.