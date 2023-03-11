11-year-old killed, mother injured in Dallas shooting. Suspect in custody, police say

An 11-year-old died and his mother was wounded early Saturday morning after allegedly being shot by a 30-year-old man, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and an 11-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to the preliminary investigation. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took the woman to a local hospital in stable condition. The boy died at the scene.

Further investigation identified Jakeith Huntley as a suspect in the shooting. Huntley’s relation to the victims is currently unknown.

The identities of the victims were not released by police.

Huntley was located by Glenn Heights authorities and was taken into custody.

Huntley was charged with capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.