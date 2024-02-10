11-year-old last seen in east Las Vegas valley found

UPDATE: Blow-Lowe has been located.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the east valley.

Haumea Blow-Lowe was last seen on Friday around 8 p.m. near the 6200 block of Dundee Port Avenue near Bonanza Road and Sloan Lane.

Haumea Blow-Lowe (LVMPD)

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “Harvard” written on it and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Blow-Lowe and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

