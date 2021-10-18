11-year-old leads troopers on 110 mph chase in stolen Jeep, Nebraska State Patrol says

About 10 minutes before 1 a.m. Saturday, Nebraska State Patrol says it learned a Jeep Gladiator had been reported stolen in Lincoln and was heading east toward Omaha.

A trooper then spotted the Jeep on Interstate 80 in Omaha and tried to get the driver to pull over, according to a Saturday news release from Nebraska State Patrol. The vehicle “briefly” came to a stop near the 42nd Street interchange, but the driver sped off when the trooper tried to talk with him.

The trooper began to chase the driver, who officials later learned was an 11-year-old boy.

As the trooper followed the Jeep, speeds reached 110 mph, according to the news release. And during the chase, a handgun was thrown from one of the Jeep’s windows. A different trooper picked up that gun, which had also been reported stolen.

Finally, after a three minute pursuit, the driver voluntarily came to a stop near the 20th Street overpass, officials said. Two passengers, both 14, and another stolen handgun were found in the vehicle.

The young driver was ticketed in connection to unlawful taking of over $5,000, possession of a stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction and traffic violations, according to the news release. He was then released to his mom, as Nebraska State Statute says “a child twelve years of age or younger shall not be placed in detention under any circumstance.”

The teen passengers were taken to the Douglas County Youth Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm.

