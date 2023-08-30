11-year-old Milwaukee boy has died after being struck by a vehicle on his bike in a hit-and-run, police say

The 11-year-old Milwaukee boy who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run has died, Milwaukee police announced Wednesday.

The boy has not been identified by authorities. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

According to police, the boy was struck while riding his bike around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on the 4800 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a 30-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to the hit-and-run. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney in the coming days.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 11-year-old Milwaukee boy injured in hit-and-run has died