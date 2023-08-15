For the second time in three weeks, Las Cruces police are asking the public to help locate a missing 11-year-old boy.

Isaac Rubio, 11, was last seen Monday, Aug. 14, on the 2800 block of North Roadrunner Parkway. Police believe he wore black shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.

Rubio is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Because of his age, police believe Rubio could be in danger if not located soon.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 11-year-old Isaac Rubio is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795," police said.

Police first reported Rubio was missing July 27 in a news release, only to confirm he was found safe a few days later.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 11-year-old missing again. Police ask for public's aid