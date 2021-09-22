11-year-old pistol-whips driver while mom steals keys in Missouri carjacking, cops say

A mother and son are accused of working together to violently carjack a Missouri man, according to police.

The 48-year-old man was driving in St. Louis on Tuesday night when he encountered the woman and a boy. The boy is believed to be 11 years old, and the woman somewhere between 29 and 40, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 8:40 p.m. she asked the man if he could give her and her son a ride. He agreed and they climbed into his 2017 Nissan Rogue and rode on, according to police.

But soon after picking them up, the situation took a turn.

The mom suddenly snatched the car keys while her son pulled out a firearm and beat the driver in the head, repeatedly, police said. Then they forced him out of the SUV and drove off.

First responders treated the victim after arriving at the scene. Police did not comment further on his condition.

An investigation is underway.

